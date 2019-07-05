Unemployment rate up after record-breaking May

Over 2,000 jobs were lost across Canada last month but the labour market is still having a strong year. The newest numbers from Statistics Canada said the unemployment rate rose to 5.5 after being at a record low in May. There have still been almost a quarter million full-time jobs created this year, the most since 2002.

More tremors a day after B.C. is hit with magnitude 6.2 earthquake

No Tsunami or damage is expected after B.C. is hit with three more earthquakes. The U.S. Geological Survey said they happened one day after the northern part of Vancouver Island was hit with a magnitude 6.2 earthquake. The tremors occurred within about 10 minutes of each other and started around 6 a.m. local time. The tremors had magnitudes of 5.6, 4.9 and 4.7.

Another meat allergy-inducing tick found thousands of kilometres from another

There could be some concern rising as a second tick that causes red meat allergies in humans was found in Canada. CTV News reported the newest one was found on Canada Day in Winnipeg. That is almost 2,000 kilometres from where the first was found in London, Ontario just weeks ago. The Lone Star tick is usually found in the Southern U.S.