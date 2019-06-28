After years of work, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) is happy to see the final stage of its Liquid Waste Management Plan sent to the Province for approval.

CAO Mark Andison explains it includes major plans for a new waste water treatment facility for the greater Trail area.

“Its called the Lower Columbia Pollution Control Centre with a new waste water treatment facility that provides secondary treatment. Currently, the centre there provides only primary treatment.”

The difference would be a higher quality of water being discharged into the Columbia River, Andison explains. He says it’s very much in line with what the Province is dictating in terms of the quality of effluent going into the river.

The hope is that the Provincial and Federal governments would pitch in to cover 73 per cent of the roughly $52-million in capital costs. A grant application has been submitted along with the finalized management plan.

The new facility would be built at the same location and construction would likely take a few years.

The participating regions are Warfield, Rossland, Trail and a portion of rural area B.