News Vehicle fire near Oasis Thursday quickly dowsed SHARE ON: Alex Skultety, staff Thursday, Jun. 27th, 2019 Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue logo Trail RCMP are investigating after a car was found in flames just off Highway 22 near Oasis at one o’clock on Thursday afternoon. It was located in a wooded area and the fire had spread to a few surrounding trees. A crew was able to contain the fire and the situation was declared over by 1:30 PM. The cause is undetermined and RCMP are now investigating what led up to the incident.