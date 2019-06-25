David St. Jacques essentially spent six months in bed not moving, according to doctor

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques will have a long road to recovery. That is according to The Canadian Press. The media outlet spoke with a doctor who compared Saint-Jacques’ 204 days in space as spending that whole time in bed not moving. His cardiovascular system isn’t used to fighting gravity and there are muscles he hasn’t used in half a year.

B.C. government surveying residents to gauge interest in sticking with one time

British Columbia is considering not changing the clocks anymore. The provincial government has a survey out to see how its residents feel about changing to permanent daylight savings time. The survey comes after Washington State and California made the decision. Saskatchewan is the only province to completely stop changing the time.

Freshwater found under ocean could help countries lacking access

A giant freshwater reservoir was found under the Atlantic Ocean. It is giving researchers hope there could be more around the world which could help areas are that are running low on fresh water. The reservoir stretches from Massachusetts to New Jersey. For comparison, it would create a lake almost double Lake Ontario.

Canada could help Via Rail with new track network

Via Rail wants to create a multibillion-dollar rail network and it looks like they’ll get help from the federal government. Transport minister Marc Garneau is expected to make the announcement later today in Quebec. The network is planned for Ontario and Quebec so Via doesn’t have to yield to freight trains.

Children were looking after other children at migrant facility, according to lawyer

A lawyer said she was horrified after visiting a U.S. migrant facility. In an article from CTV News, the lawyer said there was a lack of adult supervision and there were children looking after other children. She added the kids were dirty, smelled and some were sick. The facility is in Clint, Texas. Most of the children have now been moved from the camp.