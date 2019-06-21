Trumps calls off attack on Iran just hours before it was planned to happen

The U.S. planned to retaliate with a strike on Iran for shooting down a drone but backed out. According to The Associated Press, the operation was called off just hours before the U.S. planned to attack Iranian radars and missile batteries. The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump approved the strikes late Thursday, but then called them off.

Bill to make sexual assault training mandatory for judges dies on the Senate floor

A bill to force federally appointed judges to take sexual assault training was axed. The bill passed unanimously in the House of Commons two years ago but the Senate killed it earlier this week. Other bills were shot down including banning the marketing of unhealthy food to children and implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Demonstrations continue in Hong Kong over extradition bill

Protests are still happening on the streets of Hong Kong over potential extradition legislation. The newest demonstration started after the deadline passed to approve the new legislation. Most of the protestors are students who believe extraditing people suspected of crimes to mainland China would sacrifice the independence of Hong Kong.

Patients experience more complication from surgeons who act unprofessionally

A new study said a surgeon’s personality can affect their patients’ health. Global News cited the study from JAMA Surgery. It said if the doctor has been reported for bad conduct by coworkers, there were increased chances of medical errors and complication for patients. Over 13,500 patients of 200 surgeons were studied.

A breakthrough in Parkinson’s detection should lead to early detection

Scientists have found the earliest signs of Parkinson’s which could lead to faster screening for those at-risk. Apparently, the signs can be detected years before the person shows any symptoms. The disease affects an estimated 10 million people worldwide. Parkinson’s causes problems for patients movement and cognitive capabilities.