Trail and District RCMP say there were a number of reported thefts last week after vehicles were left unlocked.

One happened at Waneta mall where a wallet containing $1,000, a BC identification card, immigration documents and UK birth certificate were stolen. The owner is hoping the public can help return any of these items, should they happen to come across them.

Police also received a report that three males were breaking into unlocked vehicles on Kootenay Avenue in Fruitvale Saturday around 11:30 PM.

Three teenage males were located and found to be in possession of a roll of nickels. The investigation continues.