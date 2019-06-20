NewsRegional News Fire off Highway 3 quickly extinguished in Castlegar SHARE ON: Alex Skultety, staff Thursday, Jun. 20th, 2019 Crews quickly tackled ab laze off Highway 3 yesterday (Supplied by Castlegar Fire Department, Facebook) A grass/wildfire was quickly extinguished off Highway 3 in Castlegar yesterday evening. The cause is under investigation, but the Castlegar Fire Department says it’s suspected human caused. Crews were able to arrive within six minutes and thank the public for jumping into action. A passing motorist immediately actioned the fire with a portable extinguisher.