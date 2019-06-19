Canada leader in taking in refugees

The United Nations Refugee Agency says Canada took in 28-thousand, 100 refugees last year giving it the largest number of resettled refugees in the world.

The agency says Canada has been a leader on welcoming refugees, but worries that asylum seekers may become a punching bag issue during this fall’s federal election. More than 70-million people fled war, persecution and conflict worldwide last year.

No timeline on start of construction for Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Finance Minister Bill Morneau didn’t offer any specific dates in Calgary as to when construction will begin on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

Morneau repeated the prime minister’s commitment to begin construction on the $7.4 billion project during this year’s building season.

Prime Minister Trudeau in Washington

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is going to host a reception in Washington Wednesday night and meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Republican Senator Mitch McConnell as well as other politicians and business leaders.

Trudeau’s spokesman says it’s an opportunity to strengthen Canada’s relationship with the U.S. and discuss trade and NAFTA. Thursday, Trudeau will sit down with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office to talk about efforts underway in both countries to ratify the new North American trade deal and issues concerning China.

Panel says it should be easy for Canadian travelers to get ID

A federal advisory panel says if travelers are going to need a federally acceptable piece of ID for domestic flights, it should be easier to get one.

New no-fly list procedures are part of a sweeping national-security bill that received parliamentary approval this week. Members of the Cross-Cultural Roundtable on Security say Ottawa should consider making passports free to everyone for one year to ease the introduction of the changes.