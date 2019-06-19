NewsRegional News Commercial truck dumps grey water into Columbia River: RCMP SHARE ON: Alex Skultety, staff Wednesday, Jun. 19th, 2019 Columbia River in Trail (Alex Skultety, MyKootenayNow.com staff) Trail and District RCMP responded to a report of illegal dumping last week. On Friday, June 14 police say evidence was discovered that a commercial truck was dumping grey water into the Columbia River from the 8000 block of Waneta Road. The owner of the commercial truck was identified and the matter was referred to the BC Conservation Service.