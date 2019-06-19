The new Selkirk College Saints logo will soon be a permanent fixture on the front of varsity hockey jerseys starting in September. Helping unveil the new logo is: (L-R) Angus Graeme (Selkirk College President), Kadrian Klimchuk (Selkirk College Saints player), John Kincaid (Vice President of Students & Advancement), Kim Verigin (Department Head for Athletics, Recreation & Student Life), Kayla Martin (Athletics & Recreation Assistant) and Rhonda Schmitz (Director of Student Development) (Supplied by Selkirk College)

Selkirk College wanted the public’s thoughts recently on the Selkirk Saints name and logo.

“It was very apparent that people care very much about our athletic program, and rather than us going out and just changing things without asking our key stakeholders what they thought, we thought we’d go and canvas and see what people’s opinions were,” said Vice President of Students and Advancement John Kincaid.

There were about 200 thoughts collected using Rossland based Thoughtexchange. The feedback indicated that people like the Saints name but wanted a refresher of the logo.

“When you look at the new logo the mountains are pretty prominent, so what we heard from the feedback, people wanted a strong tie to our community and where we live,” explained Kincaid.

There’s also a shield around it, which attaches back to the main Selkirk College logo. It will be rolled out on the Saints jerseys this fall.