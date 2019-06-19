The Union Hotel is about to be demolished. (Photo Alex Skultety, MyKootenayNow.com)

The 80-year-old Union Hotel in downtown Trail will be torn down by July 9. Demolition starts today (June 19) with the whole process expected to take six weeks

According to the City, there may be temporary single -lane closures on Victoria Street and pedestrian detours. Also, dust and noise will be controlled to prevent negative impacts on the surrounding area.

A time-lapse camera will capture the tear down. The URL to view photos is expected in the coming days.