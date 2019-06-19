Fresh veggie prices contribute to increased pace of inflation

The Canadian Press is reporting the pace of inflation went up last month. Statistics Canada numbers showed it rose by almost 2.5 percent. That is the largest increase since October of 2018. This makes it the fourth straight month it’s gone up. Fresh vegetable prices climbed almost 17 percent, which is the highest in over three years.

Uncle of last surviving member of family who joined ISIS is trying to get her back to Canada

A four-year-old Canadian girl is trapped in a Syrian refugee camp. CTV reported she is the only surviving member of a family that joined ISIS. Her uncle lives in Canada and is reportedly trying to get her back to the country, with little help from the federal government. He was quoted as being “terrified for her health and security.”

NASA spacecraft takes picture of asteroid 90 million miles from Earth

NASA has released the closest image ever take of an asteroid. It was captured by OSIRIS-Rex after starting its new Orbital-B mission more than 90 million miles from Earth. The spacecraft got within 700 meters of asteroid Bennu’s surface, a new record for the closest orbit of a planetary body. Details as small as half a metre can be seen in the photo.