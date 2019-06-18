TRAIL, B.C – RCMP in Trail say a boy was approached by a stranger who tried to get him to get in his red van last night.

The incident occurred in the area of Dhalia Crescent and Tulip Street.

According to a press release, the boy was walking home just after 8 PM on Monday night when he noticed a red van following him.

The driver, a man that the boy did not recognize, asked him to get in his truck.

Police say the boy refused, and ran home to his mother who called the police.

RCMP describes the vehicle as a scratched up red van bearing Alberta licence plates and appeared to be full of luggage.

The driver wore a DC-shirt and jeans.

“We encourage parents to talk to their kids about stranger safety, and make sure they know where they are going and how they are getting there”, says sergeant Mike Wicentowich.

He also advises it is better to walk in groups, and to not accept rides or gifts from strangers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or CrimeStoppers.