Anyone with photos or video of Raptors parade shooting asked to help in investigation

Toronto police are now asking the public for help as they investigate Monday’s shooting during the Raptors championship parade. Officers asked anyone who has videos or pictures to come forward. Four people were injured after shots rang out around 3:30 in the afternoon. Police arrested three suspects and recovered two guns.

A Canadian soldier lost his life in tragic parachuting accident

A Canadian soldier died during a parachuting exercise in Bulgaria. Canadian Officials are just saying it was an accident for now. There is an investigation being launched to find out what exactly went wrong. Bombardier Patrick Labrie was a member of the 2nd Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery based at Petawawa, Ontario.

People if High Level are being warned they might have to leave their homes again

Evacuees who recently returned home in Northern Alberta might have to leave again due to wildfires. Roughly 4,000 people in High Level were forced to leave last month and just recently were allowed back. The people of Indian Cabins, 150 km north of High Level were told to leave yesterday.