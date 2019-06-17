Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail will begin installing a new SPECT CT camera today. That means patients who have been referred to imaging with nuclear medicine will have to go to alternate facilities such as in Penticton or elsewhere, depending on their needs.

It’s part of a $1.63 million redevelopment of the nuclear medicine department, which is expected to be completed in September.

Other medical imaging such as X-ray, ultrasound, CT and MRI will not be impacted by the project.

According to IH, the new SPECT CT camera will allow for better imaging. New equipment will also ensure that CT scans are available in an emergency if the primary CT scanner is undergoing upgrades, repairs, and its eventual replacement.