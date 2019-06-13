A new RCMP sergeant is expected to start in Castlegar next month now that Darren Oelke has retired.

Oelke transferred from the Trail RCMP detachment to replace Laurel Matthew roughly a year ago and his retirement came a bit earlier than expected. He was with the police force for 30 years, also as a constable in Castlegar and Prince George before moving to Trail.

The new sergeant will be coming from up Highway 3A this time. Sergeant Monty Taylor has been based at the RCMP’s district office in Nelson for three years and is responsible for a lot of the areas outside of Castlegar. He is also a resident of the community.

He will begin the first or second week of July and until then, Corporal Jason Olney is serving as acting sergeant.