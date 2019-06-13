TRAIL, B.C – Students from Webster Elementary in Trail are being called heroes after they helped locate a missing person.

The man, who suffers from a brain injury and needs special asistance had gotten lost at around 1:30 am on Thursday.

A large search and rescue mission was coordinated by the Columbia Search and Rescue (SAR), with around 20 volunteers and a helicopter searching for the missing man.

But at 10 AM, Mike Hudson with SAR got a phonecall.

“It was a teacher from the elementary school who said one of the students had located the man. They were surprised because the teachers said they could not see him at first”, Hudson says.

The man had laid down to rest near the creek in Annable under the tree canopy.

He was taken to hospital but later released without any injuries.

The students are being commemorated for their sharp eyesight, and will recieve a visit from the Search and Rescue team on Friday.