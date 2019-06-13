Kootenay Savings Music in the Park kicks off in Trail tonight (June 13) with the Trail Maple Leaf Band, Trail Pipe Band, and Scotties School of Highland Dance. Entrance is by donation in Gyro Park.

A night market is also planned for the July 18 and August 8 events with an adult beverage garden.

Music in the park goes every Thursday until August 29 at 7:00 PM except on the market nights which will begin at 5:00 PM.

