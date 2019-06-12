The CP Rail crossing at 24th Street and 6th Avenue will be repaved tomorrow and a detour will be in effect (Stock photo)

The City of Castlegar has issued a notice of a road closure ad detour at 24th Street and 6th Avenue on Thursday, June 13.

The City is re-paving the CP Rail crossing from 8:30 AM to 2:00 PM. Normall access on 6th Avenue will be closed. The posted detour at 33rd Street will be available.