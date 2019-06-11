View of Upper Arrow Lake from downtown Nakusp (Alex Skultety, MyKootenayNow.com staff)

The nomination period came to a close on Friday for those wanting to run in the July 13 by-election in Nakusp.

Janice Newfeld left her seat on council causing residents to head to the polls again nine months after October’s municipal election.

There’s two candidates hoping to win the seat: Reny Kitto and Ken Miller.

The campaign period officially kicks off this Saturday, June 15.