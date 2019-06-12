Floatation Therapy

(a.k.a. Flotation Tank, Float Cabin/Room/Pod/Spa/Chamber, Isolation Tank, Sensory Reduction Tank, Flotation REST, Float Therapy)

REST ASSURED – Your Problems Can Float Away… Here’s how

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if all your pain and stress could just float away? If you are looking for a way to relieve the negative impacts of stress, illness and/or injury Rest Assured Kootenay Floats may have a solution.

HydroTherapy (Floating) resets the body’s chemical and metabolic balance, strengthening resistance and thereby alleviating the effects of various concerns be they Physical, Mental, Spiritual and/or Emotional. Studies on HydroTherapy have been overwhelmingly positive and more benefits continue to be discovered through modern research.

The ART of NOTHING!

The interior of a float cabin is an environment unlike any other found on Earth. In its purest form, it is divorced from light, sound, temperature and even gravity. Chambers like these were initially built in the 1950’s to help scientists understand the nature of consciousness.

Similar to many historic, yet inadvertent discoveries like penicillin, the favorable effects caused by “sensory deprivation tanks” were a total surprise. Instead of fear and anxiety in isolation, most people experience deep relaxation, with physical and mental benefits that continue well beyond the flotation experience.

Floating is known to assist in the treatment of many health conditions. Although it does not claim to cure any illness, many people will swear that spending time in a float tank can be life changing.

Essentially, HydroTherapy’s overall health benefits:

Calm the analytical and worrisome side of the brain

Increase endorphins in bloodstream

Decrease stress hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol

Increase cardiovascular efficiency due to dilation of blood vessels

Increase nutrient delivery

Decrease muscles tension, blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen consumption

If you see something that relates to a condition you are experiencing, head to floatsbc.com or call (250) 304-7786 and find out more about how REST Assured can help.

PLEASE note: none of the information here should be taken as medical advice.

It is simply a compilation of observed effects in specific people and groups. If you think that including Float Therapy as part of your treatment program may be helpful, please talk to your doctor.

