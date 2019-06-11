Grade 8 Salmo Secondary students Bailey McNeil, Shayde Oswald, and Darius Weeden recently recevieved an all expenses paid trip to Vancouver after winning a contest for high school music students (Supplied by School District 8)

Three grade 8 Salmo Secondary students were in Vancouver recently after winning a province wide competition.

Bailey McNeil, Shayde Oswald, and Darius Weeden put together a sound track for a video game and beat out other high school students to claim a prestigious digital media award.

Salmo Secondary vice principal Misty Terpstra describes the students as ‘glowing’ since returning home from the all expenses paid trip to the coast to attend the DigiMusic 2019 Electronic Arts event. They had the opportunity to tour the Electronic Arts studio in Burnaby and meet with the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

For two of the students if was also their first time on a plane, and one had never been to Vancouver.

“To get out of the Kootneays and go experience what it would be like to work for EA… they got interviewed by a panel, so it was just an incredible opportunity,” said Terpstra.

The competition is funded by the Province and looks to support music students and young composers by promoting their talents. The students also won two professional-grade sound mixers.