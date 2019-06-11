NewsRegional News More parking meters damaged in Trail SHARE ON: Alex Skultety, staff Monday, Jun. 10th, 2019 RCMP police vehicle (Alex Skultety, MyKootenayNow.com staff) Parking meters were again the target of theft in downtown Trail recently. Trail and District RCMP received a report last week that someone was stealing change and damaging the meters in the process. A 47-year-old male suspect was identified and arrested a few days later. He was charged with Mischief to Property contrary to Section 430(4) of the Criminal Code, Attempted Theft under $5000.00 contrary to Section 334(b) and 463(d) of the Criminal Code, and Possession of Break-In Instruments contrary to Section 351(1) of the Criminal Code.