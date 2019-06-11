Parking meters were again the target of theft in downtown Trail recently.

Trail and District RCMP received a report last week that someone was stealing change and damaging the meters in the process.

A 47-year-old male suspect was identified and arrested a few days later. He was charged with Mischief to Property contrary to Section 430(4) of the Criminal Code, Attempted Theft under $5000.00 contrary to Section 334(b) and 463(d) of the Criminal Code, and Possession of Break-In Instruments contrary to Section 351(1) of the Criminal Code.