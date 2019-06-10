Category Three open fires will be prohibited in the Southeast Fire Centre as of June 12 at noon Pacific time (Stock photo)

Category three open fires will be prohibited in the Southeast Fire Centre starting Wednesday, June 12 at noon. that includes:

Any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide

Three or more concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide

Burning of one or more windrows

Burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares.

The ban is to help prevent wildfires and protect public safety. It will remain in place until the public is notified otherwise.

