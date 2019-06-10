NewsRegional News Prohibition on Category Three open fires starts Wednesday SHARE ON: Alex Skultety, staff Monday, Jun. 10th, 2019 Category Three open fires will be prohibited in the Southeast Fire Centre as of June 12 at noon Pacific time (Stock photo) Category three open fires will be prohibited in the Southeast Fire Centre starting Wednesday, June 12 at noon. that includes: Any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide Three or more concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide Burning of one or more windrows Burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares. The ban is to help prevent wildfires and protect public safety. It will remain in place until the public is notified otherwise. For more information, click here.