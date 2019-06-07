You can fish in BC without a license June 14 to 16 for Family Fishing Weekend (Stock photo)

Father’s Day is coming up June 16 and the Family Fishing Society is inviting to you to celebrate with events throughout the province. It’s the 20th anniversary of Family Fishing Weekend, says provincial coordinator Jessica Yarwood.

“What that means is on Father’s Day weekend, June 14 to 16, Canadian residents can fish for free, so without a license in fresh water and salt water, here in BC,” she explains.

If you don’t know how to fish, hands-on instruction is also available.

“At these events, they’re often run by either Conservation Officers, BCWF clubs, fresh water fisheries, and so these are there to kind of give you some information on fishing gear, loan you rods if you don’t have any and to just kind of help you, give you that access to the sport,” adds Yarwood.

There are events in Trail at Champion Lakes Provincial Park on June 15, in Nelson at Cottonwood Lake on June 16, and at Arrow Lakes in Nakusp on June 15.

Catch limits and other regulations are still in effect.