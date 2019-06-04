Those wanting to share their priorities and ideas for the next provincial budget can attend a public hearing in Castlegar. On June 11, the Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services is hosting the event at the Sandman Hotel from 3:00 to 6:00 PM. You can also participate by teleconference by calling: 250 356-2933 or 1 877 428-8337 (toll-free in BC).

The committee will also provide opportunities to share written input, make an audio or video submission, or fill out an online survey. Consultation closes at 5 p.m. Pacific time on June 28.

For more information and to reserve a time with the committee, click here.