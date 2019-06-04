Residents in Edgewood off highway 6 between Nakusp and Vernon are asked to boil their water until further notice.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay, RDCK, say that the water quality is poor, due to increased seasonal turbidity and that viruses, parasites and bacteria can attach itself to the water, posing health risks for young children, elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

“Water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute. Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container”, the RDCK writes.

For up-to-date information on the water quality, visit the RDCK website, or call the RDCK at 250-352-6665.