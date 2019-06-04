TRAIL, B.C. – RCMP in Trail are warning smokers who light up in their car that flicking a butt out the window could be the start of a deadly blaze.

“This time of year, when it starts to get dry, RCMP receives dozens of complaints”, says Mike Wicentowich with the RCMP.

Recently someone saw a smoker in a car flick their finished cigarette out of the window at Walmart parking lot.

While that never posed any danger, it still serves as a reminder that some drivers do not think before they toss a cigarette out that could set a whole forest on fire.

“It is a very dangerous practice”, says Mike Wicentowich.

He says smokers should instead have a system within their car where they could discard of their butts.

To flick a cigarette butt out of a car window could result in a fine.

The amounts vary across the province, ranging from a few hundred, to over a thousand dollars.