The Gescan building located on Columbia Avenue in Trail (Supplied by Trail RCMP)

The Trail and Greater District RCMP say an intentionally set fire was reported last week.

The call came in at approximately 5:44PM on May 28 with a report of the fire outside of the Gescan building on Columbia Avenue.

An investigation was quickly launched explains Sergeant Mike Wicentowich.

“The officers conducted an investigation and gathered some evidence that identified the suspect and located that suspect near the area of the fire and arrested him.”

A 34-year-old male will make his first court appearance in Provincial Court in Rossland on August 15 to face charges of arson.

RCMP are still determining if there are any connections to the seven grass fires lit along Columbia Avenue on the Silver City Days weekend.