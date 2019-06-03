Watering is only allowed from 7:00PM and 10:00AM for those on RDCK water systems (Stock photo)

The hot weather has arrived and the Regional District of Central Kootenay’s water conservation measures have now kicked in.

As of June first, watering lawns, gardens, trees and shrubs, is only allowed between 7:00 PM and 10:00 AM for those on regional district water systems. Drip irrigation, a hand held hose or watering can is still permitted at any time.

There are four stages of restrictions and if demand increases significantly stricter measures may come into effect.

The Riondel water system has already moved to stage two water restrictions due to the tendency for low reservoir levels during the summer.