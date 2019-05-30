National News Prime Minister Trudeau and U.S. Vice President talk trade in Ottawa; Tentative agreement reached in BC port dispute SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, staff Thursday, May. 30th, 2019 Prime Minister Trudeau and U.S. Vice President talk trade Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US Vice President Mike Pence appeared before the media in Ottawa after day-long discussions that focused on the ratification of the new NAFTA. Trudeau again expressed his confidence that this is a good deal for all three countries, with Pence saying he is confident the deal will be passed by a stalled Congress. The PM and the VP also discussed China. Tentative agreement in labour dispute over BC ports A tentative agreement has been reached in a labour dispute that threatened to shut down all ports in British Columbia, costing the Canadian economy billions of dollars every day. About 65-hundred longshore workers at ports from Metro Vancouver to Prince Rupert had already begun to set up picket lines as a lockout notice issued by the BC Maritime Employers Association expired this morning. Trash on the way back to Canada from the Philippines Sixty-nine containers of rotting Canadian trash are almost fully loaded onto a ship at a Philippine port and will be departing for Vancouver later today. Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says she is cautiously optimistic the nearly six-year saga between Canada and the Philippines over the illegal shipment of garbage is almost over.