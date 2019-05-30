The West Kootenay Regional Airport is one of 16 across the province receiving funding for improvements (Stock photo)

The West Kootenay Regional Airport will be receiving $1.5-million in provincial funding for an apron and taxiway rehabilitation project.

It’s through the BC Air Access Program, improving safety and convenience. It’s the first time the Castlegar airport has received funds through this program and is one of 16 across the province.