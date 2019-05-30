(Supplied by the RDKB) Left to right: Gerry Rempel (Metis Elder), Jessica Macleod (Aboriginal Family Connections Coordinator at Circle of Indigenous Nations Society) Brianna Reilly (RDKB Program Manager for Greater Trail Victims Services, Gail Birks (Chair, Restorative Justice Committee), Mike Wicentowich (RCMP Trail Detachment Sergeant/NCO), Sherri Bond (Specialized Victim Services), Cindy Cook (Restorative Justice Committee), Amanda Culp (Restorative Justice Committee), Janine Dougall (RDKB General Manager of Environmental Services), an enthusiastic community member, Mayor Mike Walsh (RDKB Director for the Village of Montrose).

A new bench was unveiled in Trail’s Jubilee Park this week as part of Victims of Crime week.

Dozens of community members gathered as well as RCMP, Metis and First Nations representatives, and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Greater Trail Victim Services Program.

The bench will memorialize victims and survivors of crime. It’s important to acknowledge and support these members of our community, said Brianna Reilly who’s on the Trail Restorative Justice Committee, and show that “we are here to talk with them on their journey.”

The event was organised by the Greater Trail Community Justice Program which focuses on restorative justice as an alternative process to the formal criminal justice system.

Anyone who is a victim of crime or other trauma and needs help or knows someone who needs help can call Greater Trail Victim Services at 250-368-2184 or 250-364-2566.