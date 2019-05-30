Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue crews from the greater Trail area have been doing some training with the BC Wildfire Service.

Regional Fire Chief Dan Derby says last week there were two cross training sessions – one in Fruitvale and one in Rossland – where crews went over a number of forest fighting techniques.

“I’m a huge beleiver in face-to-face training and working together because we need to build those relationships when we’re training so that when we respond to a fire we understand each other’s capability and can support each other in getting the job done,” said Chief Derby.

Every couple of years, structural fire fighters collaborate with the BC Wildfire Service on this type of training. Some of the things covered include pumping from static water supplies, how to anchor and hold a wildfire, as well as how a response will be coordinated and the best way for the groups to communicate.

Last summer’s fire behind the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail is an example Chief Derby uses as to why it’s important.

“What could have been a fairly significant event, you know, took on 24 hours. It came and went fairly quickly and we were able to get it under control by working together.”

About 80 firefighters from around the region were also in Castlegar recently for training at the Southeast Fire Centre. Crews from as far away as Golden and Midway attended the two day session.

“We looked at fire weather and fire entrapment, avoidance, size up, and air support so a number of different key topic areas,” explains Chief Derby.