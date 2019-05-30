Two players you’ll recognize from around the KIJHL are now teammates playing for the Selkirk Saints.
Former captain for the Nelson Leafs, Jack Karran, will make his way back to the area in September from Grand Prairie, Alberta.
“I’m excited; I’m looking forward to it. I like living in the Kootenays,” said Karran.
The centre was recently added to the roster along with Evan Gorman, former captain and defenseman for the Grand Forks Border Bruin. Karran described his former opponent as tough to play against.
Karran finished in the top ten in league scoring. Gorman led the league in defenceman scoring.
Selkirk College’s Athletics and Recreation Coordinator Kim Verigin described both players as “two great leaders” and feels they will bring tremendous energy on and off the ice. Selkirk’s program “provides a great opportunity for players who have completed their junior careers to continue with their athletics and most importantly pursue their goals in post-
secondary,” she added.