Rockin’ with Robin

An Alberta girl who’s made her way to the Kootenays get in on that sweet Nelson vibe!

Born to lighten up the world, one joke at a time! I have a deep love for all things motivational, and a knack for digging up the weirdest of the weird for your entertainment (you weirdos)! Animals are the best, science is magic, and space blows ours minds… that’s why we need to talk about them!

Tuning into my show is like watching the discovery channel, on the space station, with a motivational platipus telling you to live, laugh, love!