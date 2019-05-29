On Air Happy Times with the HAPIfork SHARE ON: Alex Martin, staff Wednesday, May. 29th, 2019 Alex has been experimenting with diet and exercise over the last few months to try to get into beach shape. Enter the HAPIfork – a Bluetooth enabled utensil that tells you when you’ve eaten too much… but like every GPS he’s ever owned, he’s searched the ends of the earth to get celebrities to give him instruction… have a listen: https://www.mykootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/HapiForkVoices_05-29-2019.mp3 Tags: HAPIforkJokesTech