Drivers can expect minor delays west of Castlegar on Highway 3 as work begins on a new brake check pullout.

According to BC’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, this will be a mandatory brake check for commercial vehicles to stop at before proceeding towards Castlegar.

Single lane alternating traffic will be in place from 7am to 7pm on weekdays and Saturdays, between the Highway 3B Junction and Mannix Road on Highway 3.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 26. Drivers must obey all traffic control, slow down and use caution when travelling through the work area.

Updates will be available on Drive BC.