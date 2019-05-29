RCMP say the stag party by Seven Mile Dam road in Trail last night passed without any major incidents – however over 100 cans and bottles of alcohol were seized.

Police report they set up two checkpoints and searched over 80 vehicles for alcohol and wooden paddles as there were concerns over hazing taking place among the party-goers who were mostly high school students.

Two drivers also received warnings for driving without their “N”-stickers.

Police say they will follow up with an educational talk at JL Crowe High school at a later date.