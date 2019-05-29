Canada interest rates should remain unchanged for immediate future

The interest rate is expected to remain unchanged by the Bank of Canada, for now. The Bank’s governor Stephen Poloz doesn’t seem to be in a hurry move the rate any time soon either. The announcement comes as the economy seems to be getting better after oil prices dropped over the winter

Scheer’s Prime Minister aspirations could depend on Ontario voters

Doug Ford could be hurting Conservative leader Andrew Scheer’s chances of taking Ontario in this October’s federal election. CBC said voters of the battleground province could very well decide who the newest prime minister is. Recent polls have the Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives plummeting in popularity which could be a sign of things to come.

Textured brand of breast implants linked to cancer

Health Canada has stopped the sale of a textured breast implant because of a rare but serious risk of cancer. A 2017 safety review linked Allergan’s Biocell to a form of lymphoma. Health Canada said the rate of cancer was significantly higher in women with the brand. The company has agreed to recall unused implants.

Investigation to happen for Mark Norman case

A national defence committee voted 7-5 to launch an inquiry into the stayed charges of Mark Norman. The Canadian military’s second in command was suspended and charged for breach of trust for allegedly leaking cabinet secrets. The conservatives originally tried to get the House of Commons to launch an investigation but were blocked by the Liberals.

Workers in Canadian cities with chemical industries at higher risk of leukemia

A new study finds Canadians working in large industrial cities have higher rates of cancer. A Global news article said it reviewed over 18,000 cases of acute myeloid leukemia in Canada and found many cased came from places like Hamilton, Sault Ste Marie and Thunder Bay. Sarnia, also known as Canada’s Chemical Valley, was at the top of the list.