RCMP say they have learned that high schoolers are planning a so called “Stag” Night Tuesday near Trail.

Officers will set up a checkpoint near the Pend Oreille on Seven Mile Dam Road in search of minors in possession of alcohol, or cars carrying excessive amounts of alcohol as it may be sold to minors.

Police also warn younger students, grade 11 and below, might be subjected to hazing rituals at the party, involving wooden paddles.

“Any wooden paddles may be seized as a weapon due to their purpose to assault other students. The RCMP want to ensure the event is a safe event and good time for all in attendance”, police wrote in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

The area around Seven Mile Dam has seen tragedy involving young people recently. Earlier this year two youth died in a motor vehicle incident on Seven Mile Dam Road.