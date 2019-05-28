Air quality advisory for central and northeast B.C.

Residents in central and northeastern B.C. are being advised the air quality could be bad due to smoke from the Alberta wildfires. The warning is expected to last for the next two days. Anyone experiencing breathing issues is advised to reduce their activity level.

Philpott and Wilson-Raybould turn down Green Party leadership

Federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May said she’s disappointed that neither Jody Wilson-Raybould or Jane Philpott decided to join her party. May was even offering leadership, a position she’s held for over a decade. May says she believes they made a mistake by turning down the opportunity. Both will run independently in October.

Insurance company being asked to give compensation for dash cams

B.C. Drivers with dash cams want to be rewarded for submitting videos of bad drivers. A report from CTV talked with drivers about getting compensation from ICBC for footage of illegal activity. One driver told the media outlet that he has a YouTube channel full of videos of bad driving.