A 24-year old man was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital after police say he was assaulted with a weapon on Washington Street in Rossland on Saturday.

Trail RCMP say he sustained injuries to his neck but recovered after surgery.

A 42-year old man was arrested on the scene and is now facing assault charges.

He will appear in court in August. Police say the two men knew each and the public is not believed to be in danger.