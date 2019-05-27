An SUV and motorcycle were involved in a collision Sunday afternoon (Supplied by Trail and District RCMP)

One person was transported to hospital yesterday afternoon after a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in Fruitvale.

Trail and District RCMP say the incident took place on Columbia Gardens Road just before 2 PM.

Police say the 44-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the Kelowna General Hospital to be treated for his injuries and his status is currently unknown.

According to preliminary information from RCMP, the motorcycle may have crossed the center line and hit the SUV. The investigation is ongoing.