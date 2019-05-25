Mountain Transport Institute, a professional driving company located in Castlegar, is looking to start a charter bus division. (Mountain Transport Institute logo)

A Castlegar company is looking to provide charter bus service after Nelson’s Queen City Shuttles recently ended its operations.

Mountain Transport Institute Ltd. operates one 50-passenger coach based in Castlegar and has been covering some of the charters previously booked through Queen City. The company was started by Andy Roberts in 1998 providing professional driver training for hundreds of drivers from BC and Alberta.

Roberts, MTI’s president, says there’s value in keeping charter service within the region.

“We will be keeping local coach drivers employed as well as the technicians who service the equipment,” he says. “Keeping this business in the region will also benefit suppliers who provide parts and services required to keep the vehicles in top mechanical condition for safe operation.”

He adds growth plans will depend on the response from teams and businesses in the area.

You can contact MTI at:

E-mail – info@drivemti.com

Phone – 250-365-3748

Toll free – 1-877-965-3748