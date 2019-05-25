Castlegar resident Joan Alexander is working to make the city more inclusive. She’s a member of the LGBTQ-plus community and is starting her education at City Hall.

“If there is work to be done that I’m a part of, that I work with all councillors and the mayor and senior staff. So this isn’t just one particular council person that’s on board with this stuff, everyone needs to be in order for change to occur,” said Alexander.

She appeared as a delegation to council this week with details on human rights history in Canada, definitions and other important information. She felt council appeared to be very open to further education down the road, but what that looks like as of yet is still open.

“That can be as informal as conversation with members of this community. It can also be more formal such as structured anti-discrimination training,” said Alexander.

Her presentation also included information on a new Castlegar Pride committee that is looking to host an event in September of this year.

Alexander conducted a survey during the municipal election asking candidates about their values and beliefs around the LGBTQ-plus community. Although not every one on council filled out the survey, Monday’s presentation served as a good reminder for Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff.

“We need to strive to be inclusive and inviting and welcoming. We have to live what we say and so that just reassures me that we need to do better, we can do better now. That just gives us a little more skills and education on how to handle it in the future,” said Heaton-Sherstobitoff.

Heaton-Sherstobitoff has asked city staff to look into some regulations around Question Period after homophobic comments were made in the last couple months. At the time no one from council addressed the comments and Heaton-Sherstobitoff issued an apology on Facebook shortly after with a promise to do more. The mayor also issued a formal apology at the following council meeting.

“From a 10-15 minute presentation we definitely don’t know everything, but it’s an opportunity for us to be involved,” added Heaton-Sherstobitoff.

Since 2017 the Pride flag has been raised at City Hall and served as host for the Trans Day of Remembrance vigil. But, according to Heaton-Sherstobitoff there’s still “a long ways to go” to really embrace inclusivity as a city.