The Government of BC has announced almost 600 more campsites around the province for BC Parks and recreation sites.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy made the announcement yesterday saying that the spots range from walk-in tent sites to marine sites. In total, 13 provincial parks will have 362 new sites and 12 recreation sites will have 232 new sites.

In the Kootenays, Kokanee Creek Park near Nelson will be getting 18 new tent pad sites. At the Turner Road recreation site near Nakusp, 30 sites will be going in this year.

BC’s provincial parks receive more than 21 million visits each year.

The 13 campgrounds in BC Parks with 362 additional sites include:

65 sites (20 walk in, 15 drive in and 30 marine) at Golden Ears Park near Maple Ridge

60 sites in two new loops at Fintry Park near Vernon

40 sites in two new loops at Kentucky Alleyne Park near Merritt

35 sites at Stawamus Chief Park near Squamish

30 sites in Martha Creek Park near Revelstoke

25 small cabins at Cultus Lake near Chilliwack

21 sites in a new loop at Robson River Campground in Mount Robson Park near Valemount

19 sites in Mount Fernie Provincial Park near Fernie

18 sites at Pyramid Campground in Wells Gray Park near Clearwater

18 tent pad sites at Kokanee Creek Park near Nelson

12 sites at Monck Park near Merritt

10 tent pad sites at Tantalus Park near Squamish

Nine sites in the Homestead Campground at Herald Park near Salmon Arm

The 12 recreation sites with 232 additional sites include: