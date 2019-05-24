NewsRegional News New sites added to Kokanee Creek Provincial Park campground SHARE ON: Alex Skultety, staff Friday, May. 24th, 2019 Tent camping in mountains *(Stock photo) The Government of BC has announced almost 600 more campsites around the province for BC Parks and recreation sites. The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy made the announcement yesterday saying that the spots range from walk-in tent sites to marine sites. In total, 13 provincial parks will have 362 new sites and 12 recreation sites will have 232 new sites. In the Kootenays, Kokanee Creek Park near Nelson will be getting 18 new tent pad sites. At the Turner Road recreation site near Nakusp, 30 sites will be going in this year. BC’s provincial parks receive more than 21 million visits each year. The 13 campgrounds in BC Parks with 362 additional sites include: 65 sites (20 walk in, 15 drive in and 30 marine) at Golden Ears Park near Maple Ridge 60 sites in two new loops at Fintry Park near Vernon 40 sites in two new loops at Kentucky Alleyne Park near Merritt 35 sites at Stawamus Chief Park near Squamish 30 sites in Martha Creek Park near Revelstoke 25 small cabins at Cultus Lake near Chilliwack 21 sites in a new loop at Robson River Campground in Mount Robson Park near Valemount 19 sites in Mount Fernie Provincial Park near Fernie 18 sites at Pyramid Campground in Wells Gray Park near Clearwater 18 tent pad sites at Kokanee Creek Park near Nelson 12 sites at Monck Park near Merritt 10 tent pad sites at Tantalus Park near Squamish Nine sites in the Homestead Campground at Herald Park near Salmon Arm The 12 recreation sites with 232 additional sites include: 43 sites at Lundbom East and West near Merritt 32 sites at Howard Lake near 100 Mile House 30 sites at Turner Road near Nakusp 29 sites at Grizzly Lake near Vernon 23 sites at Bear Creek near Kelowna 15 sites at Lodgepole Lake near Logan Lake 13 sites at Boer Mountain/Kager Lake near Burns Lake 10 sites at Bear Creek near Harrison Hot Springs 10 sites at Horse Creek near Valemount 10 sites at Saskum Lake South near Barriere 10 sites at Nyland near Quesnel Seven sites at Tabor-Dougherty near Prince George