The Government of BC has announced almost 600 more campsites around the province for BC Parks and recreation sites.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy made the announcement yesterday saying that the spots range from walk-in tent sites to marine sites. In total, 13 provincial parks will have 362 new sites and 12 recreation sites will have 232 new sites.

In the Kootenays, Kokanee Creek Park near Nelson will be getting 18 new tent pad sites. At the Turner Road recreation site near Nakusp, 30 sites will be going in this year.

BC’s provincial parks receive more than 21 million visits each year.

The 13 campgrounds in BC Parks with 362 additional sites include:

  • 65 sites (20 walk in, 15 drive in and 30 marine) at Golden Ears Park near Maple Ridge
  • 60 sites in two new loops at Fintry Park near Vernon
  • 40 sites in two new loops at Kentucky Alleyne Park near Merritt
  • 35 sites at Stawamus Chief Park near Squamish
  • 30 sites in Martha Creek Park near Revelstoke
  • 25 small cabins at Cultus Lake near Chilliwack
  • 21 sites in a new loop at Robson River Campground in Mount Robson Park near Valemount
  • 19 sites in Mount Fernie Provincial Park near Fernie
  • 18 sites at Pyramid Campground in Wells Gray Park near Clearwater
  • 18 tent pad sites at Kokanee Creek Park near Nelson
  • 12 sites at Monck Park near Merritt
  • 10 tent pad sites at Tantalus Park near Squamish
  • Nine sites in the Homestead Campground at Herald Park near Salmon Arm

The 12 recreation sites with 232 additional sites include:

  • 43 sites at Lundbom East and West near Merritt
  • 32 sites at Howard Lake near 100 Mile House
  • 30 sites at Turner Road near Nakusp
  • 29 sites at Grizzly Lake near Vernon
  • 23 sites at Bear Creek near Kelowna
  • 15 sites at Lodgepole Lake near Logan Lake
  • 13 sites at Boer Mountain/Kager Lake near Burns Lake
  • 10 sites at Bear Creek near Harrison Hot Springs
  • 10 sites at Horse Creek near Valemount
  • 10 sites at Saskum Lake South near Barriere
  • 10 sites at Nyland near Quesnel
  • Seven sites at Tabor-Dougherty near Prince George