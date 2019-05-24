A bilingual childcare facility is expected to open in Castlegar in July. Les Roudoudous will offer both of Canada’s official languages in a newly renovated, multi-age child care space, according to the Government of BC. The Province is pitching in almost over $47,000 through the Childcare BC New Spaces Fund which child care providers can apply for at any time under a new continuous application process.

Les Roudoudous owner Marie-Pier Dionne is renovating a residential property in the heart of the city to provide eight new in-home spaces. To further broaden children’s learning, sign language will also be used throughout the day. Gardening and recycling programs will also incorporated as well as a monthly cooking workshop for parents.

“Exposing children to new linguistic and cultural opportunities at a young age is also opening new doors for so much more,” said Dionne. “When children say and understand their first new words in French, their big shiny eyes and big smiles speak a thousand words and makes my heart grow.”

“Diversity in child care is an important part of providing quality care options for families,” added Katrine Conroy, Minister of Children and Family Development and MLA for Kootenay West.

Castlegar currently has an engaged French-speaking community, according to the Province and the new facility will ease the transition for English-speaking children into the French immersion kindergarten at Twin Rivers Elementary school.