A 59-year-old Appledale man was discovered deceased on an Appledale property Monday, May 20. The community is located north of Winlaw in the Slocan Valley.

RCMP officers from new New Denver are investigating with assistance from RCMP South East District major crimes and foul play has not been established at this time. The BC Coroner’s Service was contacted and is in the early stages of its fact-finding investigation.

“While we understand there has been some rampant speculation on social media on this event, we want to reassure our community that all avenues of investigation will be explored to determine the cause of this man’s death,” states inspector Tim Olmstead, Officer in charge of the Kootenay Boundary Regional detachment.

Officers will remain in the area while the investigation progresses.