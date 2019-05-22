Prime Minister Trudeau announces money for new coast guard ships

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising $15.7 billion to shipyards in Vancouver and Halifax to build 16 new ships for the Coast Guard.

The contracts will provide the coast guard with desperately needed new ships and prevent layoffs at both facilities. However, Trudeau also revealed the government plans to hold a competition to add a third shipyard to the shipbuilding plan.

Firefighters continue to battle Alberta wildfire

The Alberta government says a lighter wind out of the northeast is allowing firefighters to make progress in containing a wildfire that’s forced thousands of people from their homes.

Officials say the fire remains out of control and there’s still heavy smoke as it churns about three kilometres south of High Level. However, favourable weather has allowed crews to protect power poles west and south of the northern community.

WestJet pilot having eyes checked after they were burned by laser light

WestJet says one of its pilots is having his eyes checked after they were burned by a green laser light.

The plane was on a flight from Newfoundland to Orlando International Airport when the laser light hit the pilot’s eyes as the aircraft was about 40 kilometres out from the airport on Saturday. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Canadian garbage being shipped back from Philippines

Containers full of rotting Canadian garbage that have created a diplomatic incident between Ottawa and the Philippines are going to be back in Canada by the end of next month.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says the government has awarded a contract to a shipping company to return 69 containers filled with household waste and electronic garbage. She didn’t say how much it’s going to cost.